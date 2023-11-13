1.7 million expected to travel for Thanksgiving in Michigan - here's the worst time to drive

The third-most Michigan residents will travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

According to the group's survey of expected travel for the holiday weekend - one of the busiest of the year - 1.7 million are expected to venture out. That's a 2.6% increase over the last year.

AAA is forecasting more than 55 million Americans will venture 50 miles or more. In Michigan, 43,000 more Michigan residents will be traveling. The record travel rates were in 2005 and 2019.

"Travel demand has been strong all year and that trend will continue with one of the busiest Thanksgivings on record," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. "With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now, leave early, and be courteous to others."

But even with the increase in travel, gas prices are expected to be down from last year. A combination of falling prices and lowering demand could add more downward pressure on costs.

Of the 1.7 million travelers, 178,000 are expected to be flying. It'll be the highest air travel volume since 2000 - when AAA started tracking the figures.

Related article

That means around 1.5 million drivers will be hitting the roads. Wednesday afternoon will be the busiest time on the roads, with 2 - 6 p.m. expected to bring the most congestion. Drivers could spend up to 80% more time in the car as a result.

If you're traveling on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be peak travel times.