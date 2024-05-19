Drunk driver crash injures 13 pedestrians, kills 2 in mid-Michigan

A woman was arrested after 15 pedestrians were hit by a car Saturday night in Watertown Township.

Around 6:30 p.m. May 18, Clinton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to South Wacousta Rd near Corrison Road for a vehicle that struck a group of people. The group was walking on the roadway's shoulder, officials say.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene and thirteen others were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor, according to the sheriff's office. Their ages range from toddler to senior citizen.

The vehicle left the scene and was stopped by deputies several miles away. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from the Perrinton area, was arrested and is lodged at the Clinton County Jail.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this incident.

"With heavy hearts, we pray for all of the individuals and families affected by this incident. We are here for all of you," says the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Dewitt Twp Police, Dewitt City Police, Bath Twp Police, Michigan State Police, Delta Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Lansing Twp Fire, Mercy Ambulance, Clinton Area Ambulance, Grand Ledge Ambulance, Portland Ambulance, The Clinton County Road Commission, Clinton County Victim Support, Clinton County Emergency Management and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later date.

