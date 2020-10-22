1 critically hurt, 1 arrested after shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

We're told the shooting happened around noon at a home in the 6300 block of Barton Street, which is near Livernois and Tireman. One person was critically injured.

Detroit police say one person has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Sources tell FOX 2 the person in custody is a Detroit firefighter.

The Detroit Fire Department would not confirm any details to FOX 2 right now.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.