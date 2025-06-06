Troy man charged with violating gun storage law after 9-year-old shoots self

article

The Brief A Troy man is charged with violating Michigan's safe storage law after a child shot himself with his weapon. Police found the boy bleeding from the head after an ambulance was called for an injured child. The suspect's bond was set at $30,000.



Zanious Terell Murphy, 23, was charged Friday with violating the firearm safe storage law, causing serious injury to a minor, and his bond was set at $30,000, no 10%.

What we know:

Police responded to a home on Crooks near Muer on the afternoon of May 30 after an ambulance was called for an injured child. Sources told FOX 2 that the caller said the boy had fallen, but he had actually suffered a gunshot wound to the face. A firearm was located inside the home, police said.

The child was bleeding from the head, and was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.

Murphy, who lives in the home but is not related to the child, was arrested Thursday.

Big picture view:

Michigan's safe storage law requires guns to be locked up when children are inside a home.

Under the law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.