Troy 9-year-old shot in the face, sources say

A 9-year-old child in Troy was shot in the face, sources told FOX 2 Friday evening.

According to sources, police received a call when a 9-year-old fell at a home on Muer and Crooks. When officers arrived, they discovered the boy had been shot in the face.

Officials say the child has been taken to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery.

It is unknown as of Friday night what led up to the incident.

Police are interviewing the family members to determine exactly how this happened.

FOX 2 will update this breaking report when we learn more information.