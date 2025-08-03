1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Stoepel Park on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead and another person is in temporary serious condition after a double shooting Saturday evening near Stoepel Park on Detroit’s west side, according to police.
Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Lyndon and Auburn streets.
(Ian Wood/FOX 2)
Police said a man in his 20s was killed in the shooting. The second victim is currently listed in temporary serious condition.
No suspect information is available at this time, authorities said.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.