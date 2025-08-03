1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Stoepel Park on Detroit's west side

The Brief One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting Saturday evening on Detroit's west side. Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Lyndon and Auburn streets. No suspect information is available.



A man is dead and another person is in temporary serious condition after a double shooting Saturday evening near Stoepel Park on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Lyndon and Auburn streets.

(Ian Wood/FOX 2)

Police said a man in his 20s was killed in the shooting. The second victim is currently listed in temporary serious condition.

No suspect information is available at this time, authorities said.