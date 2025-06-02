1 dead, 1wounded in Flint nightclub shooting

article

The Brief Two men were shot at a Flint nightclub on Sunday. One of the victims died, while the other was wounded. No one is in custody.



A shooting over the weekend at a Flint nightclub left a man dead and another man wounded.

Police were called to Vibes Night Club at 5533 N Saginaw St. around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old Flint man suffering a gunshot wound outside the club. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, a 40-year-old man, was also shot. Police said he was last listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 810-965-5242 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.