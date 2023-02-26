1 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit

One person is dead after a crash on the I-75 freeway in Detroit.

The crash happened on the I-75 near Bagley around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 37-year-old driver of a van entered the southbound lanes of I-75 going northbound. The van then struck a Jeep that was southbound in the left and center lane.

The at-fault driver was killed in the crash. A 35-year-old female driver and 39-year-old male passenger of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side Sunday morning



