2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side Sunday morning

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., four people were shot in the 10300 block of Greensboro Street.

Investigators confirm that two men, 28 and 33 years old, were fatally shot at the location. A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also shot and listed in temporary serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, but police said a shotgun was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

