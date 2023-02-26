2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side Sunday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.
Police said around 2:30 a.m., four people were shot in the 10300 block of Greensboro Street.
Investigators confirm that two men, 28 and 33 years old, were fatally shot at the location. A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also shot and listed in temporary serious condition.
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, but police said a shotgun was recovered from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
