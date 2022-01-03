1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and multiple others injured Monday morning.
Officers were seen canvassing the sidewalks on Faust Avenue on the city's west side, following a fatal shooting in the area of Schoolcraft Road.
According to police, three were shot and one male died.
Everyone involved as in their mid-20s.
The victims were taken the hospital, but are not cooperating with police, according to law enforcement.
There is no suspect in custody.
No other details were released to police.