1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and multiple others injured Monday morning.

Officers were seen canvassing the sidewalks on Faust Avenue on the city's west side, following a fatal shooting in the area of Schoolcraft Road.

According to police, three were shot and one male died.

Everyone involved as in their mid-20s.

The victims were taken the hospital, but are not cooperating with police, according to law enforcement.

There is no suspect in custody.

No other details were released to police.