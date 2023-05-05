1 person dead, 3 injured including mom and kids after police chase, crash in Washtenaw County

First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash after a pursuit in Pittsfield Township Friday night, closing Michigan Avenue at Moon Road.

Saline police pursued a suspect at speeds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour before the driver hit a second vehicle with a woman and two children inside. The suspect died from his injuries, Saline police said.

The second vehicle occupants were injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Their vehicle rolled over and caught fire after being hit by the fleeing suspect.

The reason for the police chase has not been given yet, but Pittsfield Township police is investigating the crash due to where it happened.

No officers were injured.

