1 dead, 4 injured after Detroit group home catches fire Friday morning

One person is dead and several other people are hospitalized after a fire in a home near I-94 on the city's east side.

By noon, people were traveling to a home on Burns Avenue to board up open portions of the structure. But hours prior, flames were tearing through the home.

The fire started early Friday morning when fire crews were called to 6139 Burns Avenue, just south of the Edsel Ford Freeway.

Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell with the Detroit Fire Department said they found evidence of space heaters that likely started the fire.

"They were using a lot of space heaters in there and we believe it was an overloaded electrical circuit that possibly caused this fire," he said Friday morning.

Authorities described the address as a group home where several people lived.

Four of them were transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and another was in critical condition at the time of travel.

"Unfortunately, we had one fatality, a 50-to-55-year-old male," Fornell said.

Officials advise that keeping the heat on is essential during winter, especially during extreme cold bouts like this week. However, plugging space heaters in power strips and extension cords is not advised and is a fire hazard.

Instead, they should be plugged straight into the wall.