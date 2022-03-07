1 dead after crashing ATV in northern Oakland County

Michigan State Police say the driver of an ATV was killed after it crashed late Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation from state troopers report that three males were riding on a 4-wheeler on a private property in Groveland Township when the driver lost control.

All three were drinking that evening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a farm field near the intersection of McGinnis and Jossman Road after a call concerning the crash came in.

Two of the riders on the ATV did not have any reported injuries, police said.

The driver, who was operating the vehicle at high rate of speed when he lost control, became pinned against the vehicle following the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is pending the final report from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office.