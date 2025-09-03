1 dead after Detroit house fire; firefighter injured after fall

The Brief A man was taken to a hospital, where he died after he was found inside a burning home in Detroit late Tuesday. A firefighter was also taken to a hospital after suffering a back injury while battling the flames.



A man died after being pulled from a burning Detroit home late Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 10200 block of McQuade near Dexter just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the home and entered the house.

A man found inside the house was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where he died.

Officials said a firefighter also had to be transported to a hospital after falling from the second floor of the house into the basement and suffering a back injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.