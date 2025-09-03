1 dead after Detroit house fire; firefighter injured after fall
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man died after being pulled from a burning Detroit home late Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 10200 block of McQuade near Dexter just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the home and entered the house.
A man found inside the house was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where he died.
Officials said a firefighter also had to be transported to a hospital after falling from the second floor of the house into the basement and suffering a back injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This information is from the Detroit Fire Department.