1 dead after Detroit house fire; firefighter injured after fall

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 3, 2025 7:29am EDT
A man rescued from a burning home late Thursday in Detroit was taken to a hospital but did not survive. A firefighter was also taken to a hospital after falling while battling the McQuade Street fire.

The Brief

    • A man was taken to a hospital, where he died after he was found inside a burning home in Detroit late Tuesday.
    • A firefighter was also taken to a hospital after suffering a back injury while battling the flames.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man died after being pulled from a burning Detroit home late Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 10200 block of McQuade near Dexter just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the home and entered the house.

A man found inside the house was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where he died.

Officials said a firefighter also had to be transported to a hospital after falling from the second floor of the house into the basement and suffering a back injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This information is from the Detroit Fire Department.

