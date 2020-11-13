1 dead after double shooting in Inkster Thursday night

One man has died and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Inkster Thursday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., Michigan State Police were dispatched to Cherry Hill following reports of a shooting at a residence.

A preliminary investigation found two gunshot victims had both been transported to a local hospital in Garden City.

The shooting happened in the 29000 block of Cherry Hill. The circumstances of the shooting remained unknown to Michigan State Police following the investigation.

In an update Friday morning, one of the victims who had self-transported himself to the hospital died.

"At this time it appears both men are related to the robbery of the CPL holder," read a tweet from MSP.

It's unclear which robbery police are referring to.

Further details were not offered by police, who continue to investigate.