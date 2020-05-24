1 dead after double shooting near Blackmoore and Eastwood

One person is dead after a double shooting that happened Sunday morning around 3:30 in the area of Blackmoore and Eastwood, after an altercation.

Detroit Police say following the argument, the two suspects left the location, came back and fired shots into the victims' car. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the passengers in the car, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another passenger, also a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and listed in serious temporary condition.

The driver of the car that the victims were in was not shot, but sustained minor injuries.

As of right now, there are two known suspects who were last seen driving a blue Chrysler 300.

The first suspect is being described as a 24-year-old black man, 5'4 and 194 pounds.

The second suspect is being described as a 24-year-old black man, 5'6, slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Crime Stoppers.