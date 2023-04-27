1 dead after head-on crash with school bus in Detroit

article

A passenger in a minivan died after a man crashed into a school bus Thursday morning in Detroit.

Police said the man was driving in the area of Ann Arbor Trail and Warren around 7:50 a.m., when he went left toward the center of the road and hit a Dearborn Public Schools bus head-on. The man was not hurt, but a woman who was his passenger was killed.

No students were on the bus and the bus driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.