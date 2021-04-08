1 dead after speeding vehicle crashes into freeway embankment in Detroit, lands on another car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday night when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into the freeway embankment in Detroit.
Police said the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control on the ramp from northbound Lodge Freeway to westbound I-94 around 10:30 p.m.
The vehicle hit the embankment and went airborne, landing on another vehicle. Police said a 36-year-old Detroit woman was killed by the impact when the vehicle struck the embankment.
The driver ran up the embankment in an attempt to flee, police said, but a firefighter saw him peeking down at the crash and called a Michigan State Police trooper. He was taken to a hospital.
No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.