1 dead after speeding vehicle crashes into freeway embankment in Detroit, lands on another car

A woman died Wednesday night when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into the freeway embankment in Detroit.

Police said the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control on the ramp from northbound Lodge Freeway to westbound I-94 around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle hit the embankment and went airborne, landing on another vehicle. Police said a 36-year-old Detroit woman was killed by the impact when the vehicle struck the embankment.

The driver ran up the embankment in an attempt to flee, police said, but a firefighter saw him peeking down at the crash and called a Michigan State Police trooper. He was taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.