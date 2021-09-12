1 injured in freeway shooting on Davison near Joseph Campau

article

The Michigan State Police say they are investigating a freeway shooting on West Davison and Joesph Campau.

According to officials, around 3:10 pm on Saturday, the victim entered WB Davison from Gallaher Street and was shot from behind.

Police say the victim was hit in the back of the head and neck with what appeared to be fragments and then drove himself to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. They say the victim was not able to provide any information on the suspect or the motive.

If you have any information, please call MSP at 734-287-5000.