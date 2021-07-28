Police investigate road rage freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit

article

A road rage incident led to a freeway shooting Tuesday night in Detroit.

A 911 call was received around 11:40 p.m. The caller said he was shot, but the call dropped and the victim did not answer when the dispatcher tried to call him back.

Police went to the area of I-96 and the Southfield Freeway to look for the victim, He was found at Schoolcraft and Telegraph roads in Redford Township and taken to a hospital.

The victim said the shooting happened on the westbound express lanes of I-96 near Outer Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000.

Tuesday's shooting is the most recent incident in a rash of shootings on Metro Detroit freeways.

