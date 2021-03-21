1 killed 2 injured in triple shooting on 8 Mile in Detroit

A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday after an altercation on W. 8 Mile Road, that left one person dead.

Around 12:16 p.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Pinehurst, a 36-year-old suspect was involved in an altercation with a 30-year-old woman and a John Doe.

The suspect pulled out a gun and began firing shots which ultimately killed John Doe and wounded the woman who remains in temp-serious condition. Police say as the suspect was shooting, he also sustained self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his body.

The suspect was arrested and sent to a local hospital, he is in temp-serious condition.

The weapon was recovered at the scene. Police encourage anyone with information regarding the crime to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.