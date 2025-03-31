Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 2 more wounded in pair of connected shootings on Detroit's east side

By and David Komer
Published  March 31, 2025 6:17pm EDT
On Monday a pair of connected shootings killed one victim and wounded two others.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left one victim dead on the city's east side, Monday afternoon.

There were two shooting scenes involving three adult male victims, according to DPD - with the fatality being an innocent bystander.

The second larger shooting scene is at 19700 block of Waltham, connected to another incident at Hoover on the Detroit-Warren border.

