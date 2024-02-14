1 killed, 2 others wounded from shooting inside 7 Mile residence in Detroit

article

One man is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's northwest side.

The three victims were shot inside a residence in the 21500 block of Seven Mile Road just before 11:30 p.m.

One man was dead at the scene, while the two others were privately transported to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

Detroit police say that the circumstances of the shooting are unknown and that drugs and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Chief James White said on Wednesday that the suspect is still at large and that the amount of drugs recovered were "significant."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



