Driver fleeing police stop crashes at high speed on Outer Drive, flipping 10 times

A driver is dead after a violent crash on Outer Drive in Warren on Wednesday in which the Malibu sedan flipped between 10 and 12 times on a median.

The suspect was fleeding from a traffic stop by police when he got to speeds over 100 miles per hour. After police say the pursuit was called off, the driver lost control hitting a light pole and crashed.

Police tried to pull the driver over on Eight Mile for speeding, the suspect then led police onto Ryan and then Outer Drive.

"Originally it was just a traffic stop for speeding on Eight Mile," said Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton. "The suspect in the vehicle began to flee. Our officers turned southbound on Ryan and then westbound on Outer Drive.

"Our officers started to back off the pursuit and he was involved in a single-car accident."

A witness at the scene described the chaos.

"I saw the car coming down doing 120 to 130 miles per hour," the man said. "I moved back to keep from being hit. The guy tried to move over to the right, lost control of the car, hit the pole and flipped over 10 times."

The driver's body was thrown from the car and landed on the opposite side of Outer Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detroit police will be conducting an investigation of the incident. Luckily there were no other injuries to drivers, police or innocent bystanders.

"As I said in this case, our officers were backing off from the pursuit," Rushton said. "Our officers were slowing down basically because of the speeds of the pursuit. As you guys can see behind me, the suspect didn't slow down once we started to back off, and he still (was) putting the citizens at risk."

Randy lives at the scene and the light pole on his front lawn was the one struck by the suspect's car.

"I ran to the door and when I looked, I saw this car swerve and go into 10 to 12 flips," he said. "And all I can say is, 'Oh my God!' It was unbelievable.

"I'm still a little shaken from that because it was just unbelievable for someone to lose their life that way."



