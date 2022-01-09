1 killed, 3 hurt as driver runs stop sign in Lenawee County

article

The Michigan State Police said a woman died Saturday afternoon when she missed a stop sign and hit a Chevy Suburban in Lenaww County.

According to MSP, the woman was killed around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday after two cars collided on East Horton Road and Lipp Highway in Lenawee County.

MSP said the driver of a Jeep Renegade was headed south on Lipp Highway when she came up on a stop sign on East Horton Road. Authorities said the 20-year-old woman did not have the right of way and went through the stop sign before she was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old female passenger was hospitalized in Toledo with serious injuries.

In the Suburban, a 51-year-old man was driving with a 55-year-old woman in the car with him. They were also hospitalized in Toledo with serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.