1 killed after U-Haul driver falls asleep, crashes into 2 vehicles in Monroe County

One person died Tuesday morning after being hit by a U-Haul truck in Monroe County.

Michigan State Police believe the driver of the truck, a 30-year-old Monroe woman, fell asleep while traveling on Lewis Avenue near West Rauch Road in Ida Township around 7 a.m.

The driver, who was headed north, drifted into the southbound lane and hit a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old Petersburg man before hitting a Jeep Patriot head on, causing the Jeep to flip.

A 60-year-old Ida man who was driving the Jeep was killed, police said.

All other people involved, including the pickup truck driver, U-Haul driver, and a 36-year-old man and juvenile who were also in the U-Haul, were not hurt.

Police said it isn't clear if the U-Haul driver was speeding or under the influence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Trooper Thoma at 734-242-3500.