1 killed in triple shooting at Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill in Romulus, suspect in custody

Romulus Police are investigating a triple shooting at the Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill overnight Sunday.

Three people were shot, one fatally at the Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill, at Merriman and Van Born before 2 a.m. Police say a suspect is in custody.

The circumstances of the shooting and the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.