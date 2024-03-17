Woman arrested for shooting at two people fighting at Fairlane Mall

One woman was arrested following a fight that saw her pull a pistol and fire into the ground at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn on March 15.

According to police, two people were involved in a physical altercation when the woman pulled the gun and fired. She was holding a young child at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the fight, or from the bullet that was fired.

"The safety of our residents and visitors is our main priority," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "While it is fortunate that no one was injured in this case, the reckless actions of those involved threatened the safety of others and damaged the degree of trust and peace of mind that everyone in our community deserves to have when they visit, shop, learn, work, or go about their lives in our city. Crimes of this nature are not and will not be tolerated in Dearborn."

Fox 2’s Lauren Edwards went out to the shopping center one day after the shooting to see how customers were feeling.

"I’m from here. I’m from here. It’s not the first time I heard something like that, even at Fairlane," said Jeremiah Johnson, of Detroit, who was in the parking lot.

"Us growing up here, we familiar with those type of stories. So, when you say do it deter me from coming? No. We’re just more so, what’s the word, desensitized to it," Johnson said.

Ecorse resident Cheryl Barnes said she wasn’t comfortable shopping at the complex, though she was there just over 24 hours after the incident.

"It’s not just this one in particular, there’s so much happening in malls, shootings, and stuff like that," she said. "So, I really don’t feel safe walking around in the mall. I’m going to feel truthful about it."

Dearborn Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The woman who was arrested has not yet been publicly identified.