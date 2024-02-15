$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Southfield, one month left to claim

It's been almost a year since someone won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Southfield – and still, no winners have come forward. Now the Michigan Lottery is urging everyone to check tickets.

The $1 million lucky ticket was sold for the drawing on St. Patrick's Day of last year. Someone hit a pretty good jackpot when they bought the ticket at CVS at 10 Mile and Southfield Road. However, nobody has claimed it.

The Michigan Lottery is urging anyone who may have bought a ticket for that drawing to check their tickets – if they still have it – for the five white balls drawn: 26-28-29-39-49.

The winner needs to contact the players relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize – which must be claimed in Lansing.

The time is ticking, however. Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. This year, March 17 is on a Sunday, which means the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.