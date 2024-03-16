1 person critical, 2 others injured after Ann Arbor crash

article

A man is in critical condition, and two others were injured after a crash in Ann Arbor.

The crash happened at around 4:00 am in the area of Plymouth Rd. and Broadway.

Officers arriving on the scene found the electric Porsche AG Taycan well off the road in a business parking lot and occupied by three subjects. The driver, a 19-year-old female, and one passenger, a 19-year-old female, both suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

A 20-year-old male passenger was transported to UM Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police say.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to police. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

