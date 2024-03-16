1 dead, another injured after being hit by car on Detroit's west side

A man is dead, and a woman was injured after being hit by a car in Detroit.

The crash happened in the Grand River and Lahser area at around 10:35 p.m.

Police say two adults, a male and a female, were in the street when they were struck by an adult male driving a Chevy Equinox. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The male victim died. The female was listed in stable condition. The person that struck the victims was cooperating with the police, police said.