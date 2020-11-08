1 person dead after Heyden Street accident, victim crashed into tree

Detroit Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning right before 1:00 in the 18000 block of Heyden Street. We're told when officers arrived, a 23-year-old was inside of an SUV that crashed into a tree.

That 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of right now, police are releasing minimum information on the victim, and the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

