1 person, dog killed in house fire at northern Michigan trout farm

One person and a dog were found dead after a fire that destroyed a northern Michigan house over the weekend.

The fire at the house at the Green River Trout Farm at 1867 South M-66 in Chestonia Township was reported by a neighbor around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The house was deemed a total loss.

Michigan State Police said they haven't identified the victim, but family members told them that the homeowner should have been the only one at the house at the time. It could take days for a positive identification, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

