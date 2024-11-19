1 suffers serious injuries after crash involving overturned semi on I-94 in Ann Arbor

article

One person needed to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash involving several vehicles, including an overturned semi-truck, Monday evening in Ann Arbor.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash on westbound I-94 west of Stone School Road, a semi-truck carrying steel coils was overturned along the road, while several vehicles were damaged.

A person in one of the passenger vehicles involved suffered serious injuries, and the Jaws of Life had to be used to get them out of the vehicle. Their current condition is unknown.

It isn't clear what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.