1 woman injured in apartment fire on Detroit's west side

First responders are at the scene of what had been a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side early Friday evening.

One resident was injured escaping the blaze from a second-floor window, but the fire appears to have been put out.

The fire happened at 94111 Fielding, near Rouge Park and a few blocks west of Evergreen. At least three units were impacted by the fire.

According to a witness, the female resident who jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire, is hospitalized in stable condition with injuries to her leg.

