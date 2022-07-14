1-year-old drowns in northern Michigan pool; 3rd child to drown in Otsego County in less than a month

A 1-year-old died after he was found unresponsive in a pool in northern Michigan on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home on Hayes Tower Road in Otsego County's Hayes Township just after 11:50 a.m. after the child's mother found him in the pool. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the boy was outside with other children who were playing on a trampoline and didn't see him go into the pool. His mother was inside at the time.

The child got into the water by climbing the ladder, police said.

Police estimate that the boy was last seen 10-25 minutes before he went in the pool. When the mother realized he was missing, she found him unresponsive and floating in the pool.

The boy was taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital then flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said this is the third child to drown in the county in less than a month.