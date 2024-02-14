1-year-old in critical condition, parents injured in Inkster house fire

A one-year-old baby girl is in critical condition after a house fire left her and her parents injured, according to police.

The fire took place around 7 a.m. on Dartmouth Avenue in Inkster.

A nearby neighbor, Robinson, saw the smoke billowing from the house and was worried the family might still be sleeping. He did not want to appear on camera or disclose his last name.

"I just ran up there and beat on the door and told them to get out the house because the house was on fire," Robinson said. "I seen the house blazing a little more and I didn’t see them, so I told them ‘y’all got to hurry up and come on out now!’"

The father ran back into the house to get his baby, Robinson said. When they came back out, they were both burnt. As they wrapped the baby in blankets, she appeared to be severely injured.

"They said the ambulance was going to be some more minutes. I'm like… ‘ya'll got to get this baby to the hospital,'" Robinson said. "In my view, she was fading in and out. I’m telling her ‘stay with us.’ I’m realizing she had been burnt on the head, everywhere."

Responding officers took the injured family to a nearby hospital.

The baby remains in critical condition, according to police. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I’m praying for them for sure," said Lavaughn Hampton, another neighbor.

Police say there is no connection between this house fire and the fire that took place a few blocks away earlier in the morning.

For now, Robinson hopes the little girl and her family will be OK.

"Bad bad bad bad morning man, all the way around. My condolences to the family. I'm hoping they get better," Robinson added.