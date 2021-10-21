10-digit dialing requirement begins for some Michigan area codes this weekend

article

Callers in some parts of Michigan will need to use an area code for all calls beginning Sunday.

If your landline or cellphone number has a 616, 810, 906, or 989 area code, you will be required to use 10-digit dialing, even when making local calls. If you do not include an area code, your call will not be completed.

This change is happening in areas where phone numbers have 988 as the prefix, or the first three numbers after the area code, to allow 988 to dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Callers in other area codes are not impacted.

If you have a phone number with the area codes included, be sure to update your phone number on pet ID tags, business cards, websites, and any other place your number may appear.

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing by Oct. 24.

Other examples of services that may need to be re-programmed:

