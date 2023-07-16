10-foot snake on the loose in Waterford caught by police

article

The Waterford Township Police Department is looking for the owner of a 10-foot snake that was on the loose.

"There’s never a dull moment in policing," Waterford Police said.

According to police, their midnight shift officers caught a 10-foot boa constrictor that was wandering around. The snake, who they named Jerry, was captured safely and unharmed.

The snake was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center.

It's unclear where the boa constrictor came from or how long it had been out. Police would like to talk to whoever is missing the snake.