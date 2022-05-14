10-year-old killed in car crash on Detroit's east side; police investigating

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a 10-year-old early on Saturday.

Police said they discovered a car on fire just after midnight in the 2600 block of Canfield St, south of Forest Ave, in Detroit.

Four people were pulled from the burning car, according to police. Unfortunately, a 10-year-old died from their injuries.

Two of the occupants are in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

DPD said that officers in the area attempted to stop the same car for erratic driving. They decided to terminate the stop out of concern for public safety.

According to investigators, preliminary investigation shows that speed may be a factor in this accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

