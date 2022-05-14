MSP investigating speeding motorcycle crash on I-96; driver dead on scene

article

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-96 Saturday.

The crash happened on eastbound I-96 near Maplewood Avenue in Detroit at 3:35 a.m.

According to investigators, a Chrysler 300 was driving in the left lane on the freeway. MSP said the driver of the sport motorcycle was speeding and rear-ended the Chrysler.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 46-year-old man from Detroit, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing his helmet, according to MSP.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was not injured.

The freeway was closed during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.