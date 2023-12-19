$100 million lawsuit filed by family of man fatally shot by Lansing police

article

The family of a man shot and killed by Lansing police earlier this month is suing for $100 million.

Lansing police said they were called to the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue on reports of a domestic violence situation between Stephen Romero and his wife on the night of Dec. 1.

Police shared dispatch audio of 911 calls received that night, including one where Romero's wife said she had been slapped by her husband, who was "really drunk" and "was getting violent." She also told the dispatcher that Romero had a gun.

While headed to the scene, police said a second caller reported that Romero had fired a shot. That caller thought the victim had been shot.

"I hear a gunshot and I hear a female crying and screaming," the second caller said, adding that the victim and Romero were outside.

After, the victim's children called 911 while police were contacting Romero in the driveway.

"My stepdad slapped her," the victim's daughter said.

When asked if Romero shot the victim, the caller said that "he shot a gun to scare her."

Police also shared body cam footage of two officers approaching the suspect - one armed with a handgun and another with a rifle. Romero can be seen holding his hands toward an officer who yells "show me your hands." He has what appears to be two cell phones that he sets on the ground.

Officers order Romero to the ground, and he gets down on his knees. He then lifts his shirt, showing a handgun on his waistband. The video stops as Romero puts his hand near his waist.

A screengrab from a Lansing officer's body cam that was shared by police

Police said this is when he was shot.

Fieger Law, the firm representing Romero's family, said at least 14 shots were fired, and he was struck by at least six bullets.

The officers involved, Jeffrey Kurtz and Donnovan Moore, both four-year veterans of the force, have been placed on paid administration leave while Michigan State Police investigate.

"Mr. Romero was wrongfully killed by a police firing squad and the Romero family needs answers and justice," said James Harrington, vice president and managing partner of Fieger Law. "Mr. Romero was complying with every single officer command and rather than de-escalating the situation, the officers chose to kill a man in front of his family. The police violence must end."

Fieger law plans to file the lawsuit Tuesday.

According to the law firm, Romero leaves behind his wife Ashley, a 2-year-old daughter, and three stepchildren who are 7, 11, and 12.