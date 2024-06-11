$1,000 reward offered in SW Detroit murder of 18-year-old last March

article

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in a Southwest Detroit murder of an 18-year-old man.

Detroit police are looking for three male suspects who opened fire on the 18-year-old victim in the 3100 block of Liddesdale on March 4, near the River Rouge and Melvindale borders.

The suspects got out of a stolen white 2018 Audi Q 5 and fired shots, then fled the scene southbound on S. Liddesdale at a high rate of speed.

The car was recovered but the suspects remain at large.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information regarding this crime, please call Detroit’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.



