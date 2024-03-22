article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in early March.

Early in the evening, a white mid-size Audi vehicle pulled up to a home on Liddesdale and three men got out. They then sprinted toward a home before shooting up the structure.

An 18-year-old man was killed during the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene heading southbound at a high rate of speed.

The homicide took place on March 4 in the southern portion of the city near River Rouge and Melvindale.

The vehicle, a 2018 Audi Q 5 was stolen, police said in a release. It has since been recovered - however, the suspects are still missing.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.