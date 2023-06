article

A 103-year-old woman died Sunday morning in a house fire in Detroit.

A neighbor in the 14800 block of Glastonbury called 911 around 11:35 a.m. after hearing the victim's daughter screaming.

Fire crews found the victim dead in the kitchen, where the fire was confined.

The victim's 69-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

Fire crews are still investigating to determine a cause.