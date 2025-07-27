11 still recovering after Traverse City Walmart stabbing attack

The Brief Eleven people are still recovering in the hospital after a stabbing attack at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday. A 42-year-old male suspect was acting alone when he entered the Walmart just before 5 p.m. and used a folding knife to stab 11 people. Munson Healthcare said Sunday seven people are in fair condition with four others in serious condition.



Eleven people are still recovering in the hospital after a stabbing attack at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday, officials said.

What we know:

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said a 42-year-old male suspect acted alone when he entered the Walmart just before 5 p.m. and used a folding knife to stab 11 people. Their ages were not immediately known.

A sheriff's deputy arrived on scene within minutes and took the man into custody. Officials said citizens at Walmart helped to apprehend the suspect and treat the victims.

All the victims were taken to Munson Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The Latest:

The hospital provided an update on the patients' conditions on Sunday at 9 a.m., saying they have seen "encouraging signs of recovery."

Munson Healthcare lists seven people in fair condition with four others in serious condition. Zero patients from the attack are in critical condition, the hospital said.

"Our dedicated team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians, and support staff remain focused on providing a healing environment for all those affected by this tragic incident," said Munson Healthcare in a statement. "Their unwavering commitment and compassion are a testament to the strength and resilience of our healthcare community. Additionally, we are working on providing additional emotional support for our employees in light of this incident. We extend our continued support to the victims and their families during this very difficult time."

What they're saying:

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Micheal D. Shea confirmed Saturday that there were 11 victims, six men and five women, in the incident.

"Initially it started near the checkout counter," Shea said during a press conference.

Shea said it was "very uncommon" for an incident like this to happen in their area.

"Unfortunately, no one is immune," he said. "Based on the information we have at this time, it appears they were random acts."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also spoke about the incident in a post on X.

"I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect," she wrote.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to "provide any necessary support."

What's next:

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the incident and provide updates when additional details are available.