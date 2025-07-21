11-year-old boy shot numerous times in Detroit

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was shot numerous times in Detroit early Sunday. Police said the victim was inside a home on the west side when someone opened fire on the house.



A shooting over the weekend in Detroit left a boy in critical condition.

Police said the 11-year-old child was in a home on Bramell near Puritan on the city's west side when someone started shooting into the house around 2 a.m. Sunday. The boy was struck numerous times. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains.

Authorities have few details about the crime, and they are seeking help.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.