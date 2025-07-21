11-year-old boy shot numerous times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting over the weekend in Detroit left a boy in critical condition.
Police said the 11-year-old child was in a home on Bramell near Puritan on the city's west side when someone started shooting into the house around 2 a.m. Sunday. The boy was struck numerous times. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains.
Authorities have few details about the crime, and they are seeking help.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: This information is from Detroit police.