11-year-old girl missing after leaving Ypsilanti home Friday night

Police are looking for 11-year-old Kylie Wilson after she left her Ypsilanti home Friday night.

Police said that Kylie left her home in the 100 block of South Grove in Ypsilanti while her mom was asleep. Her mom noticed she was missing around 11 p.m. on Friday.

She is a black female, about 5'0ft tall and weighing 100lbs. She has brown eyes, straight dark brown hair and a gap in her front teeth.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jean shorts, and black sandals. She also has a pink Samsung tablet and a black Mickey Mouse purse with dolls in it.

Kylie suffers from high-functioning autism and does not have her medication with her according to officials.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Ypsilanti Police Department at (734)483-9510.