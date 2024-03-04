$11,000+ worth of merchandise stolen from Bloomfield Township Ulta

article

A woman stole more than $11,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Bloomfield Township last week, police said.

A manager who was reviewing security footage on Sunday called police after seeing the theft from Friday. According to police, the woman was seen removing several items from the shelf and putting them in a pouch in her skirt around 7:15 p.m.

The manager determined that at least 127 items were stolen from the store.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7755.