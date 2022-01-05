$11K reward offered for information about New Year's Eve robbery, shooting at Saginaw Family Dollar

article

A $11,000 reward is offered for tips that lead police to a suspect who robbed a Saginaw Family Dollar store and shot an employee in the face.

The suspect went into the store in the 3000 block of E. Genesee Avenue, near Hess Avenue, around 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021.

The suspect robbed the store and shot a worker, critically injuring them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1-800-422-5245 or submit tips online at crimestoppersofflint.com.